Secretary General Stoltenberg officially hands over NATO membership invitation to Macedonian PM Zaev

- Thursday, July 12, 2018 4:13 PM
Skopje, 12 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia’s accession to NATO will contribute to strengthening the stability and security of the Western Balkans and and serve as a positive example in the region, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Thursday in Brussels after signing an invitation to that effect along with Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
‘As a future, 30th NATO member, we are ready to contribute to further transformation of the Western Balkans into a peaceful, prosperous region,’ Zaev said.
Macedonia, Stoltenberg said, will officially become the 30th NATO member when all allies sign the accession protocol. lk/16:13
