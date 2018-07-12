NATO's Stoltenberg officially hands over membership invitation to Macedonian PM Zaev (UPD)

Brussels, 12 July 2018 (MIA) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday at an official ceremony handed over to Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev the invitation for launching negotiations with NATO after it was approved by the NATO allies at yesterday's summit in Brussels.

"This has been a crucial breakthrough, which has opened the path to become a full member of NATO. Detailed accession talks will begin, helping your country make its final preparations. Once all your national procedures are complete and all NATO Allies have ratified your accession, you will become the 30th member of this Alliance with a seat at our table, an equal voice in our discussions, and an equal vote in our decisions and the security that comes with being part of the world’s most successful military alliance," the NATO chief told the ceremony after signing the invitation.

Extending gratitude to Stoltenberg, PM Zaev also thanked the premiers of the neighboring countries Greece and Bulgaria for reaching the treaties.

"This is a historic decision for the country and for the citizens, and a recognition of our dedicated work for two decades and a recognition of the efforts of all Macedonian politicians since the independence," he stated.

Rest assured, Zaev added, our membership will consolidate democracy in the region and serve as a positive example in the Western Balkans.

"As a future, 30th NATO member, we are ready to contribute to further transformation of the Western Balkans into a peaceful, prosperous region," the PM noted. ba/lk/17:02

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.