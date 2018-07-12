MoMA to showcase post-earthquake Skopje as part of Yugoslavia architecture exhibit

Skopje, 12 July 2018 (MIA) – The post-earthquake reconstruction of Skopje based on Japanese architect Kenzō Tange’s Metabolist design is part of a new architecture exhibition that is to officially open at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York on Sunday.

According to MoMA's website, Toward a Concrete Utopia: Architecture in Yugoslavia, 1948–1980 presents 'the exceptional work of socialist Yugoslavia’s leading architects to an international audience for the first time, highlighting a significant yet thus-far understudied body of modernist architecture, whose forward-thinking contributions still resonate today.'

Organized by Martino Stierli, The Philip Johnson Chief Curator of Architecture and Design at MoMA, and Vladimir Kulić, guest curator, with Anna Kats, Curatorial Assistant, the exhibition includes more than 400 drawings, models, photographs, and film reels.

Among them is Tange's original model for the GTC City Shopping Center in Skopje as well as many of his Skopje drawings and sketches.

The Skopje exhibits include documentation done by Macedonian architects for projects such as the City Archive and the Goce Delcev Student Dormitory by Georgi Kostantinovski; the Telecommunications Center by Janko Konstantinov; the Hydrometeorological Service by Krsto Todorovski; the Museum of Macedonia by Mimoza Nestorova-Tomić and Kiril Muratovski, and the University Center Complex by Slovenian architect Marko Mušič.

The exhibition presents work by other leading Yugoslav architects, as well, such as Bogdan Bogdanović, Juraj Neidhardt, Svetlana Kana Radević, Edvard Ravnikar, Vjenceslav Richter, and Milica Šterić.

Macedonian architects Jovan Ivanovski, Ana Ivanovska Deskova, and Vladimir Deskov were among the curatorial advisers consulted by MoMA while researching the exhibition, which also showcases Iskra and Jordan Grabul's original material for the Ilinden memorial in Krushevo.

Toward a Concrete Utopia opens July 15 and runs through January 13, 2019. mr/18:05

