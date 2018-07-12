Pavlopoulos: Name solution based on history, international law, followed by EU-NATO integration

Athens, 12 July 2018 (MIA) - A name resolution based on history and international law is a precondition for Macedonia to join NATO and the EU, according to the Greek President.

On Thursday, Prokopios Pavlopoulos held a meeting in Athens with Greek students from abroad in which he spoke about his country's open issues, including the Macedonia issue, MIA's correspondent in Athens reports.

"We want friendly and good-neighborly relations with FYROM and in practice, we have been showing we support its EU and NATO prospect. However, there is one major precondition - a name solution based on history and international law. For this to happen - and we have been clear about this, as well as NATO and the UN - our neighboring country should make the necessary changes to its legal order, first and foremost, to its constitution, because the the country's current constitution does not meet the preconditions," President Pavlopoulos stated.

He added that Greece wished Macedonia had completed the obligations of the name agreement successfully in order to join the EU and NATO.

"We wish the process had a positive outcome, but all the responsibility, as we all know, lies in the neighboring country," the Greek President said. ba/17:32

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.