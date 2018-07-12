FM Dimitrov: If everything goes well Macedonia may become NATO member in mid-2019

London, 12 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia may formally become the 30th NATO member if all processes to that that effect are wrapped up on time, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov says in an interview with European Western Balkans, published Thursday - on the day when Macedonia got an invitation to start the accession talks.

‘This is a technical process that could be done in a matter of months. It is also related to meeting our obligations from the bilateral agreement with Greece. We have to go through a referendum and a process for amending the constitution. After finalizing of all of these processes, we will be able to sign the accession protocols, which should be also ratified by the parliament in Athens and the parliaments of other member states. So if everything goes well, Macedonia may formally become the 30th NATO member by mid-2019,’ Dimitrov says.

Referring to his expectations from the referendum, Dimitrov voices believe that citizens will support the Skopje-Athens name deal, as it preserves the identity and the language. We are Macedonians and our language is Macedonian, Dimitrov says.

He voices concern over the referendum turnout, as the voters’ list is not updated.

‘So, this will be the challenge and it will depend a lot on the opposition. If they recognize the historic opportunity and the historic moment, if we all think more about the country and less about our political futures, than this should be a very successful referendum,’ Dimitrov says. lk/17:14

###

