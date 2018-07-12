FM Dimitrov attends a meeting of Global Coalition for Combating Terrorism

Skopje, 12 July 2018 (MIA) – On invitation of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov attended Thursday in Brussels a meeting of the member states of the US-led Global Coalition for Combating Terrorism and the Islamic State.

Addressing the gathering, Dimitrov affirmed Macedonia’s firm commitment, as the 30th NATO member state, to keep supporting the international community and the Global Coalition to tackle threats of terrorism and violent extremism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.

Today, Dimitrov also had several bilateral meetings with his colleagues, namely Norwegian and Canadian FMs Marie Eriksen Soreide and Chrystia Freeland, as well as UN Undersecretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo. At the meetings, he extended gratitude for NATO’s decision to invite Macedonia to start the accession talks.

Dimitrov and his Canadian colleague Freeland signed a bilateral declaration of strategic partnership - yet another confirmation of the excellent relations between the two countries, the press release reads. lk/18:06

