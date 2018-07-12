МИА Лого
Friday, July 13, 2018, 

Russia: Macedonia being sucked into NATO by force

Thursday, July 12, 2018  7:19 PM

Moscow, 12 July 2018 (MIA) - NATO's objective to expand across Europe mechanically cannot reinforce security and the sucking into NATO by force of Macedonia only confirms that the policy of ‘open doors’ has become an aim in itself, said a spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"In practice, the Alliance is restoring the atmosphere of the Cold War era, in which it may seem, NATO feels much more comfortable than in conditions of a unipolar world order... The sucking into NATO by force of Macedonia only confirms that the policy of ‘open doors’ has become an aim in itself and a tool to gain control of geopolitical territory," Maria Zakharova told a press briefing in Moscow commenting the NATO Summit in Brussels and the membership invitation extended to Macedonia.

Moscow, she said, will analyze the decisions of the NATO Summit from a point of view of the consequences to the European security. ba/19:17

