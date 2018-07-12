PM Zaev gives credit to all political parties, ex-governments for Macedonia’s NATO membership invitation

Brussels, 12 July 2018 (MIA) – As Macedonia obtained an invitation for NATO membership, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev expressed belief Thursday that the referendum on the Skopje-Athens deal would be successful.

“We hope that our deal with Greece will also encourage Belgrade and Pristina to resume their dialogue and come to a solution,’ Zaev said.

The Balkans, he said, is no longer the powder keg and is now set to contribute to united Europe, Zaev told reporters in Brussels.

He gave credit to all Macedonian political parties and former governments for the country’s NATO membership invitation. He also notified that the Skopje-Athens deal would soon bring benefits to the citizens of both countries.

PM Zaev said he was sorry that the Macedonian President failed to congratulate the government for NATO membership invitation.

He once again invited the citizens of Macedonia to join a celebration of the NATO membership invitation, which is to be organized on Saturday in 15 cities across the country. lk/18:46

