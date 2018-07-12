Italian, French arias open 58. Ohrid Summer Festival

Ohrid, 12 July 2018 (MIA) – Most popular Italian, French arias, performed by Romanian opera singers Elena Mosuc and Calin Bratescu along with the Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra, marked late Thursday the beginning of the Ohrid Summer Festival 2018.

The festival was declared open by the event’s patron, President Gjorge Ivanov, who underlined the significance of music and art.

In the next 40 days over 800 artists from 27 countries will make art on the festival stages in Ohrid, turning the city into the center of global artistic achievements.

The festival also offers exhibitions of paintings, photos and jewelry.

The audience will, inter alia, have an opportunity to enjoy the profound performances of pianists Nikolai Lugansky, Aleksandar Madzar; violinist Sergey Krylov, Antonio Serrano (harmonica), Britain’s Male A Capella Sextet – The Queen's Six.

The Ohrid Summer, established in 1961, is a member of the the European Festivals Association since 1994. lk/22:44

