EUR 10,5 million in grants for domestic companies
- Friday, July 13, 2018 1:44 PM
Skopje, 13 July 2018 (MIA) - Eighty domestic micro, small and medium enterprises out of 236 applicants have received grants in the amount of EUR 10,5 million within the third pillar of the Government's Plan for Economic Growth.
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, Vice Premier for Economic Affairs Koco Angjusev and Fund for Innovations and Technology Development director Jovan Despotovski presented the grants to the companies on Friday.
"We want to see these companies as export-oriented, successful in global terms, companies supporting economic development," said Vice Premier Angjusev.
PM Zaev said the Government equally supports domestic and foreign companies, being a partner and service for realization of their plans.
"Let this be a positive example that will motivate other companies to develop quality projects and invest," he added.
Fund director Despotovski said companies are investing MKD 1 for each MKD 1,4 allocated by the state.
"We selected very good projects. There are IT companies but also those from other sectors. Sixty percent of companies come from Skopje, while the remaining from Strumica, Negotino, Prilep etc," he said. ik/13:43
