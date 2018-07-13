МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, July 13, 2018, 

Xhaferi meets Czech Parliament Speaker Vondráček

Friday, July 13, 2018  1:59 PM

Xhaferi meets Czech Parliament Speaker Vondráček

Skopje, 13 July 2018 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi had a bilateral meeting with his Czech counterpart Radek Vondráček at the sidelines of the 3rd Summit of Speakers of Central and Eastern European Parliaments held in Warsaw, Poland.

According to Parliament's press release, the two dignitaries discussed the latest developments in the region, agreeing that summits such as the Warsaw one were important for strengthening parliamentary democracy.

Xhaferi and Vondráček acknowledged the excellent cooperation between Macedonia and the Czech Republic, especially in the area of security regarding the migrant crisis.

Xhaferi expressed his appreciation of the continued support the Czech Republic has given Macedonia in international organizations.

Vondráček said he was looking forward to Macedonia's entry into the EU, pointing out that the integration of the Western Balkans is essential to the region's security and stability.

Vondráček also extended a formal invitation to Xhaferi to visit the Czech Republic. mr/13:59

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
7/12/2018 6:37:56 PM Speaker Xhaferi: Development of parliamentary diplomacy 'our duty'

Mosaic

Finland launches limited-edition lager to mark Trump-Putin meeting

Beer bottles with labels depicting US President Do...

'Game of Thrones' leads Emmys field with 22 nominations

HBO's fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" led the field...

Joaquin Phoenix becomes the latest Joker in the pack

Gladiator star Joaquin Phoenix is to play Batman's...

Luc Besson accused of sexual assault by second woman

A second woman has accused French director Luc Bes...

Game of Thrones has finished filming forever, as shooting wraps on season 8

The Game of Thrones stars have been busily confirm...

Top