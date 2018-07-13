Xhaferi meets Czech Parliament Speaker Vondráček

Skopje, 13 July 2018 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi had a bilateral meeting with his Czech counterpart Radek Vondráček at the sidelines of the 3rd Summit of Speakers of Central and Eastern European Parliaments held in Warsaw, Poland.

According to Parliament's press release, the two dignitaries discussed the latest developments in the region, agreeing that summits such as the Warsaw one were important for strengthening parliamentary democracy.

Xhaferi and Vondráček acknowledged the excellent cooperation between Macedonia and the Czech Republic, especially in the area of security regarding the migrant crisis.

Xhaferi expressed his appreciation of the continued support the Czech Republic has given Macedonia in international organizations.

Vondráček said he was looking forward to Macedonia's entry into the EU, pointing out that the integration of the Western Balkans is essential to the region's security and stability.

Vondráček also extended a formal invitation to Xhaferi to visit the Czech Republic. mr/13:59

