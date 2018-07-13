МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Friday, July 13, 2018, 

Macedonian police caught 13 migrants from Iraq

Friday, July 13, 2018  2:21 PM

Macedonian police caught 13 migrants from Iraq

Skopje, 13 July 2018 (MIA) - Border police caught thirteen migrants from Iraq near a gas station on a highway in northern Macedonia.

All of the migrants, nine men, two women and two children, had no documents.

Being questioned by police officers, they said they had been transported from the southern border towards Serbia by an man, who threatened them and took EUR 3,000 from the migrants each in order to smuggle them from the border with Greece to Belgrade in Serbia. They also said he had abandoned them near a gas station in northern Macedonia.

According to police, the suspect is a 35-year old man from the Skopje region.

The migrants, who are now treated as human trafficking victims, have been temporarily accommodated in a transit center for foreigners in Skopje. ba/14:20

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



NO RELATED NEWS

Mosaic

Finland launches limited-edition lager to mark Trump-Putin meeting

Beer bottles with labels depicting US President Do...

'Game of Thrones' leads Emmys field with 22 nominations

HBO's fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" led the field...

Joaquin Phoenix becomes the latest Joker in the pack

Gladiator star Joaquin Phoenix is to play Batman's...

Luc Besson accused of sexual assault by second woman

A second woman has accused French director Luc Bes...

Game of Thrones has finished filming forever, as shooting wraps on season 8

The Game of Thrones stars have been busily confirm...

Top