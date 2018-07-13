Gevgelija poet Olgica Kjurcieva releases Allotropes of Love

Gevgelija, 13 July 2018 (MIA) – The Goce Delcev City Library in Gevgelija has published Allotropes of Love, a poetry debut by local author Olgica Kjurcieva.

Macedonian writer and current editor of the literary journal Sovremenost Stefan Markovski describes Kjurcieva's book as 'a metamorphosis of the poetic being and its ambiguous love expressed through the movement of a pencil able to continually break someone's heart even if it were made out of a diamond, an allotrope of carbon.'

Kjurcieva's Allotropes of Love, which includes 40 poems, was published with the support of the Municipality of Gevgelija. mr/14:41

