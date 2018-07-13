Maltese poet Immanuel Mifsud offers intimate travelogue from Skopje

Skopje, 13 July 2018 (MIA) – As part of the Skopje Summer official program, the poetry collection Skopje Blues and Other Poems from Macedonia by Maltese writer Immanuel Mifsud will be launched on Friday. The book was translated into Macedonian by poet Elena Prendzova.

Prendzova describes the book as a poetic travelogue mapping significant places in Skopje and its surroundings through the author's intimate recollections of his stay in Macedonia.

Mifsud has visited the country twice: in September of 2014 and in May of 2015. He wrote the book during his second visit.

"The collection," Prendzova says, "is an intimate map of the streets we cross without looking, buildings we pass by without noticing, experiences we go through mindlessly because of our daily routine, feelings we've repressed while longing for something exotic and distant. These poems give us new glasses to see familiar sights."

Mifsud (b. 1967, Malta) is the recipient of awards such as the Malta National Award for fiction (2002, 2015), the Malta National Award for poetry (2014, 2016), and the European Union Prize for Literature (2011).

He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Malta where he lectures in Maltese literature and literary theory. mr/15:55

