SEEIST steering board holds 3rd meeting in Skopje

Skopje, 13 July 2018 (MIA) - Skopje hosts Friday the third meeting of the steering board of the SEE International Institute for Sustainable Technologies (SEEIST).

The institute, supported by the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), aims at promoting cooperation between science, technology and industry and supporting innovation development.

It also presents a platform for educating scientists based on transfer of knowledge and technologies from European centers and laboratories. The institute will employ scientists and experts from the founding countries, including Macedonia.

Montenegro's Minister of Science Sanja Damjanovic, who also chairs the SEEIST steering board, thanked the Macedonian capital for hosting the third meeting after the previous two had been held in Sofia and Tirana.

The regional project initiated last year, she said, is focused on researches in biomedicine - hadron therapy for cancer treatment, which is the most successful instrument for treating cancer patients.

"This initiative is based on the most modern technologies. It will allow to not only motivate our talented people to stay in the region, but also to inspire those who have left to come back to our countries," Damjanovic said adding that 12 similar projects existed in the world, including four in Europe.

Future activities and ideas will be discussed today to conclude the joint idea of the countries involved in the SEE International Institute for Sustainable Technologies, said Macedonian Minister of Education and Science Arber Ademi hosting the event.

"It doesn't matter where the institute will have its seat, what matters is that all of the countries participating in the project will have their representatives in the steering board. It also allows the benefits to be a lot better," Ademi told the media. ba/17:33

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.