Skopje, 14 July 2018 (MIA) - The state of play in the Macedonian agriculture, subsidies and competition from European producers, and rural development are only a few of the topics covered by Vladimir Rakhmanin, FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, in an interview with MIA.

Rakhmanin also touches upon climate changes, food production and the need for innovation and digitization as well as for modern equipment and quality advisory services for farmers.

Macedonia is on the right track, and FAO is ready to work with the country on its way forward, but still, there is a long way to go, he says.

Mr Rakhmanin, can you give a general assessment of the situation in the Macedonian agriculture sector, pinpointing key weaknesses and suggesting where we should work most and what should we focus on?

Just as in many other countries in the region, the farm structure in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia is dominated by smallholders and family farms: 89 percent of farms are smaller than 3 ha, according to upcoming FAO study. Each farm also consists of several small and scattered parcels, which hampers productivity and competitiveness.

To address these structural problems in agriculture, FAO currently supports land consolidation through the EU-funded MAINLAND project. The mentioned FAO study on the needs and constraints of smallholders and family farms in the country also points at the need to introduce modern production technologies and equipment; to enhance formal linkages among farmers, processors and markets; and to strengthen extension services.

In the digital era, Macedonian smallholders and family farmers need constant innovation, and they require better support in this endeavor through strengthened, inclusive and pluralistic rural advisory services, with improved links to the agricultural research and education system.

As an expert, do you think that the enormous state support – which exceeds EUR 130 million per year – can encourage the development and modernization of the sector, or you consider this measure more social?

It is positive and important that countries in the region financially support agricultural growth and rural development, and that social aspects are considered. This said, FAO recommends focusing more on support and development initiatives that help to increase the competitiveness of the agriculture sector as a whole by improving the working conditions of farmers and increasing their access to knowledge, thus enhancing job creation and the establishment of a more robust advisory system.

Will our agricultural production be able to cope with competition on the European market, given the country’s aspirations for European Union membership? In this respect, what are the advantages and disadvantages of Macedonian agricultural products?

Free trade is beneficial for a country if it focuses production on areas where it has comparative advantages. Through accession to the European Union, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia can access the vast European market – but also face strong competition from EU countries.

The main Macedonian agro-export products are fresh and processed vegetables and fruits, which make up over 30 percent of the total agricultural exports, along with tobacco (over 20 percent), grains, and beverages. Food and beverage processing are significant industries, too, with more than 75 percent of processed foods being exported, mostly to the EU and neighboring countries. Products from labor-intensive subsectors have better chances in foreign markets, as do products – especially organic ones – with local character.

It is often hard for the small and fragmented family farms in the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to meet international quality and marketing standards. To overcome these disadvantages, FAO will work with the Government to introduce modern production technologies and equipment and to promote market development.

How is Macedonian agriculture rated in comparison with agro-sectors in the other member states of the United Nations?

In addition to the European market, Macedonian products have the potential to access other larger markets, such as the United States of America and China, as there is big demand for high value added agricultural items such as dairy products, processed food and beverages. Addressing the major impediments to productivity and competitiveness will provide a solid foundation for the further development of the sector.

FAO is putting a great emphasis on helping countries cope with climate change as one of the more serious threats to global food production. It also is emphasizing help for women farmers and young farmers. Is Macedonia addressing these challenges properly?

Since the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia is a signatory party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, it can access certain resources, such as the Convention’s financial mechanism - the Global Environmental Facility, and the Green Climate Fund. In the coming months, FAO will continue to work with the Government to prepare the country to leverage the Fund’s resources for climate investments and tackle climate change.

In addition, FAO has been supporting the Government in improving its climate and weather monitoring, which would provide farmers with useful agro-climatic information. A new curriculum related to climate change is in development for extension services and agricultural secondary schools. FAO helps mainstream climate-smart agriculture practices, too, and it helps introduce ecosystem-based interventions for the reduction of natural hazards such as floods, landslides, droughts and other climate-change-related extreme events.

Gender inequalities are still present in the country’s rural areas. These include very low employment rates among women, the persistent gender pay gap, and women’s limited access to and control over land ownership, financial resources, and information and advisory services. Women – particularly young women – are leaving rural areas partially because of these gender-based challenges.

The Government is aware of this and acknowledges that equalizing opportunities for women and men is essential for sustainable development in rural areas. Therefore, the Ministry of Agriculture is emphasizing women’s access to finance, especially for young women, as well as improved access to decision making for rural women.

The former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia is on the right track, and we are ready to work with the country on its way forward, but still, there is a long way to go. In particular, FAO provides support for land consolidation within the framework of the Voluntary Guidelines on the responsible Governance of Tenure of land, fisheries and forests, which puts gender equality at the center. We are also ready to join other United Nations agencies’ efforts to trigger development in this area.

Mr Rakhmanin, the problem with food production, in general, seems to be increasing. How can the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, often called an “agricultural country,” preserve its natural resources (such as soil and water) and make food systems more sustainable?

It is clear nowadays that to deliver on global sustainability commitments we need to make the big leap of moving from an agriculture-sector approach towards a more holistic and complex food-systems approach. This considers the environmental costs of production, processing, and traceability from farm to fork while addressing issues of food loss and waste. To this end, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia needs to embark on sustainable food systems transformation supported by boosted innovation capacities, including digitalization. Using ecosystem-based interventions also reduces the need for external inputs and restores the natural resources on which production relies.

To make this happen, FAO has set out joint priority areas with the Government in the Country Programming Framework for 2018–2020. This supports the achievement of the global Sustainable Development Goals through the sustainable management of natural resources and the mitigation of and adaptation to climate change. FAO is focusing particularly on water, helping to improve preparedness for floods and extreme climatic events in the agriculture sector and to prepare a national strategy for the development of water management systems in agriculture, including in irrigation, drainage and flood protection. FAO also supports the country’s efforts to conduct a national forest inventory and take further steps to sustainably manage its forest resources.

Coming back to FAO’s support to the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, both technical and financial: Can you tell us about FAO’s interventions so far in various segments of the Macedonian agriculture sector? Do you consider that the country is following and applying successful examples, international good practices and expert recommendations?

In recent years, FAO has supported a wide range of development projects related to food and agriculture in areas such as land consolidation, climate change adaptation, forestry, and value chain development. We are mapping agriculture’s potential in different regions of the country, assessing extension services’ capacities and information needs. In its technical development work, the Organization aims to adopt international good practices tailored to local environment.

With the adoption of the 2030 Agenda and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals in 2015, countries and international organizations like FAO have had to rethink their usual practices and shift towards a more integrated and cross-sectoral approach to development work.

Official signing of the new FAO Country Programme for Macedonia for the period 2018–2020 took place on July 11. What are the priorities and concrete projects of the new programme?

The new Country Programming Framework will be signed on 11 July. This serves as the baseline document for our cooperation with the country in the upcoming three years. This is truly a joint document, developed after consultations with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy, and other partners.

Together we have agreed on three priority areas: increasing the competitiveness of national agriculture, enhancing rural livelihoods through sustainable rural development, and managing natural resources sustainably while mitigating and adapting to climate change.

Beyond those items we’ve already talked about, these areas should cover manifold actions, including improving framework for land tenure; upgrading standards for food safety, quality and marketing in the meat and dairy sectors; better integrating farmers into the food value chains; and reducing food loss and waste.

To contribute to the advancement of rural areas, FAO will be providing technical assistance to the upcoming reform of the Farm Advisory System and to integrated local community development, including income diversification of women, men and youth to reduce distress migration.

Mirjana Chakarova

