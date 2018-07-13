Ambassador Thimonier affirms France’s support of Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration processes
- Friday, July 13, 2018 6:35 PM
Skopje, 13 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia is on the right track and enjoys France’s support on its road to the EU and NATO membership, Ambassador Christian Thimonier said Friday at a meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.
Citizens of Macedonia view the NATO membership invitation and the date for launching the EU accession talks as a realization of the country’s strategic goals, Zaev told Thimonier.
He also voiced belief that citizens would decide in favor of their future at the upcoming referendum, the government said in a press release. lk/18:33
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 8:34 PM | Ambassador Baily: US expects Macedonia to join NATO
The US is confident that the agreement will go forward and fully expects Macedonia as North Macedon...
- 6:39 PM | FIFA president Infantino says Russia 2018 best World Cup ever
FIFA president Gianni Infantino described Russia 2018 as the "best World Cup" ever on Friday, thanks...
- 6:35 PM | Ambassador Thimonier affirms France’s support of Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration processes
Macedonia is on the right track and enjoys France’s support on its road to the EU and NATO membershi...
- 6:20 PM | Secret Ingredient to screen in Greek cinemas
Macedonian director Gjorce Stavreski's Secret Ingredient will begin screening in Greek cinema theate...
- 5:38 PM | Trump: US-UK relationship 'highest level of special'
Donald Trump has insisted the US-UK relationship is "the highest level of special", hours after he t...