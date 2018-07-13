МИА Лого
Saturday, July 14, 2018, 

Ambassador Thimonier affirms France’s support of Macedonia’s Euro-Atlantic integration processes

Friday, July 13, 2018  6:35 PM

Skopje, 13 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia is on the right track and enjoys France’s support on its road to the EU and NATO membership, Ambassador Christian Thimonier said Friday at a meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.  

Citizens of Macedonia view the NATO membership invitation and the date for launching the EU accession talks as a realization of the country’s strategic goals, Zaev told Thimonier.

He also voiced belief that citizens would decide in favor of their future at the upcoming referendum, the government said in a press release. lk/18:33

