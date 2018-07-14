Thee men seriously injured after Tetovo shootout
- Saturday, July 14, 2018 12:09 PM
Skopje, 14 July 2018 (MIA) - A shootout on late Friday in Tetovo left three men seriously wounded, who have been since transferred for treatment in hospitals in the capital Skopje.
Two men, aged 37 and 36, suffered gunshot wounds after the armed incident in the northwestern city in Macedonia, while a 49-year old man sustained severe head injuries for which he is treated at the Clinic for Neurosurgery in Skopje.
"Once the incident was reported to police, police officers and representatives of the public prosecution are investigating the crime scene where a ZB-30J light machine gun was retrieved and an abandoned vehicle was searched," a police spokesman told MIA.
Police have launched investigation into the incident, he said. ba/12:07
###
