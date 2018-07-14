МИА Лого
mk icon al icon gb icon
  • A-
  • A
  • A+
ЕВН
Saturday, July 14, 2018, 

Macedonia celebrates getting NATO membership invitation

Saturday, July 14, 2018  12:31 PM

Macedonia celebrates getting NATO membership invitation

Skopje, 14 July 2018 (MIA) - Under the slogan "Moving Ahead, Macedonia in the EU and NATO", Macedonia on Saturday will celebrate getting the invitation for talks to join NATO.

The celebration is organized by the government in 15 cities across the country and it involves concerts by 40 Macedonian music artists, including rock and pop bands, pop singers, hip-hop performers, DJs, etc.

"Macedonia received an invitation to become a member of NATO and has secured a date for negotiations with the European Union. We have worked hard for a safe future. An era of hope, of victory, of pride is coming. An era of safety and security," reads the program posted on the official page of the government.

All events are financed through the national budget. The exact amount will be made public once all calculations are made, the government has announced.

Concerts will take place this evening in Skopje, Bitola, Veles, Gevgelija, Gostivar, Kavadarci, Ohrid, Kumanovo, Kocani, Kicevo, Prilep, Struga, Strumica, Tetovo and Stip. ba/12:30

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.



Related news
7/12/2018 7:19:16 PM Russia: Macedonia being sucked into NATO by force
7/12/2018 4:13:43 PM Secretary General Stoltenberg officially hands over NATO membership invitation to Macedonian PM Zaev
7/12/2018 2:46:04 PM Ahmeti: Our dream Macedonia to join NATO comes true
7/12/2018 12:37:09 PM Greece not blocking Macedonia if conditions met: ambassador
12/2/2015 11:13:21 AM NATO reaffirms Macedonia's conditional membership invitation

Mosaic

Finland launches limited-edition lager to mark Trump-Putin meeting

Beer bottles with labels depicting US President Do...

'Game of Thrones' leads Emmys field with 22 nominations

HBO's fantasy epic "Game of Thrones" led the field...

Joaquin Phoenix becomes the latest Joker in the pack

Gladiator star Joaquin Phoenix is to play Batman's...

Luc Besson accused of sexual assault by second woman

A second woman has accused French director Luc Bes...

Game of Thrones has finished filming forever, as shooting wraps on season 8

The Game of Thrones stars have been busily confirm...

Top