Macedonia celebrates getting NATO membership invitation

Skopje, 14 July 2018 (MIA) - Under the slogan "Moving Ahead, Macedonia in the EU and NATO", Macedonia on Saturday will celebrate getting the invitation for talks to join NATO.

The celebration is organized by the government in 15 cities across the country and it involves concerts by 40 Macedonian music artists, including rock and pop bands, pop singers, hip-hop performers, DJs, etc.

"Macedonia received an invitation to become a member of NATO and has secured a date for negotiations with the European Union. We have worked hard for a safe future. An era of hope, of victory, of pride is coming. An era of safety and security," reads the program posted on the official page of the government.

All events are financed through the national budget. The exact amount will be made public once all calculations are made, the government has announced.

Concerts will take place this evening in Skopje, Bitola, Veles, Gevgelija, Gostivar, Kavadarci, Ohrid, Kumanovo, Kocani, Kicevo, Prilep, Struga, Strumica, Tetovo and Stip. ba/12:30

