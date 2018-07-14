МИА Лого
Saturday, July 14, 2018 

Tourists flocking for 45th Galicnik Wedding

Saturday, July 14, 2018  1:48 PM

Skopje, 14 July 2018 (MIA) - The beautiful village of Galicnik on Mount Bistra for the 45th time on Saturday and Sunday will host the Galicnik Wedding, one of the country's most spectacular cultural events.

This year, the bride and groom Tanja Lepceska and Zlatko Dimovski have been picked out of four couples who applied to take part in the festivities.

The couple will exchange vows on Sunday in the church "St. Apostle Peter and Paul".

Visitors have been flocking from all over Macedonia and from abroad to watch more than 30 traditional wedding customs being performed. Over 100 extras take part in the manifestation dressed in traditional clothes.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev is this year's patron of the event.

Galicnik Wedding has been named the best tourist manifestation in 2017 by the Agency for Tourism Promotion. Also, The New York Times and National Geographic called it 'Europe's most traditional wedding festival.' ba/13:46

###

 

