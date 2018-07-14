Sekerinska: With many risks ahead, Macedonia and Greece should make allies and friends

Athens, 14 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia had missed one historic opportunity in 2008 and we cannot afford to lose it once again. It has cost our country not only a decade, a lost decade, but also we were left behind, lagging behind our neighbors, Deputy PM and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska has said.

Ahead of the name referendum, efforts must be focused on positives results stemming from the name deal with Greece, and they don't only involve NATO and the EU, according to her.

"The consequences of a "No" referendum are serious. And people don’t need us to depict this bleak picture because they have seen it in their real life. I do believe that we need to have a campaign that will focus on the positives. And I don’t think that just the NATO invitation or EU accession are the only positives. I’m not being falsely idealistic when I say that if you look around and face your neighbors as your allies, you will be much better off. You will be stronger. You will be more stable. So, I think that maybe the key argument for our agreement with Greece is not only EU and NATO but the fact that we can say 'we have opted for another path'," Sekerinska says in an interview with the Independent Balkan News Agency (IBNA).

Macedonia and Greece, she adds, share the same problems, the same risks and they face the same crisis and 'if we cannot realize what region we live in and our stability, someone else will. And we won’t like it,'

Asked about the position prevailing amongst the citizens in Macedonia, Sekerinska says there will always be people that see the glass half full and some who see it half empty, MIA's Athens correspondent reports.

"Based on the many conversations and discussions that I’ve had with a large number of people in Macedonia, people are being critical of certain aspects of the Agreement, towards the whole concept that we were supposed to negotiate about something like this in order to move forward. But deep down they appreciate stability. Deep down they appreciate solutions. Deep down they appreciate leaders who tell them 'it is difficult but we will manage', instead of those that complain about the others, those that create enemies around us. So yes, there will be vocal critics of the Agreement, but I have no doubt that the majority of the citizens of our country feel better and more secure by seeing this different future unfolding in front of their very eyes," the Minister tells IBNA.

Commenting on the differences voiced in Greece, she says it is time to build alliance and friendship.

"I think Greek citizens will find a very open and friendly nation in the north. And we have shared many things and this decade of frozen relations has made us forget these things. Greece used to be the biggest investor in Macedonia. I think that this was good for the Greek economy as well. I think it was great for Greek tourism, small businesses, etc. It makes sense. I think there are enough risks around us, let us create allies and friends when we can," Sekerinska notes.

Asked to comment on the NATO membership invitation, the Macedonian Minister stresses that the country has undergone difficult and critical periods in the past three years and recalls the moment the new government in Macedonia was formed with feelings of great joy followed by huge responsibility.

"And we wanted to spread the optimistic view that next year Macedonia can get the invitation to NATO, that we can get the accession date for negotiations with the EU. But we were a bit skeptical whether things could move quickly enough. So, when the agreement with Greece took place, it was really a moment of hope. Today, this hope is becoming more real. But in politics, especially in the Balkans, only the fully finished business is finished. And this is why we have to remain focused. We can have one day of celebration but actually most of our thoughts and emotions are now turned to the next goal; and this is a successful referendum, a successful process of implementation of the prerequisites and then the NATO accession, Defense Minister Sekerinska says in the interview with IBNA as reported by MIA. ba/13:09

