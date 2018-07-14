FDIs expected to increase after joining NATO, says FinMin

Skopje, 14 July 2018 (MIA) - Experiences from other countries show high growth of foreign direct investments after accession into NATO. Analyzing our neighbors Bulgaria and Albania an average of five years prior and after joining the Alliance, a multifold increase in foreign investments is evident, says Dragan Tevdovski.

"In Bulgaria for example, foreign direct investments (FDIs) rose almost three times after joining NATO, i.e. from 7 per cent to 19,8 per cent of the GDP. In Albania, FDIs doubled, from 5% to 9% of the GDP even in the midst of the global economic crisis. This means that the effects could have been even more intensive. Romania had also seen high growth - from 2.8% to 7.2% after its accession to NATO, Estonia from 7.5% to 13.5%, the Czech Republic from 3.2% to 7.7%. It is an influx of fresh capital that results in new plants, new production capacities, new jobs, new products, it is a transfer of know-how," the Minister of Finance tells MIA.

According to Tevdovski, NATO membership ensures stability and an international status, which in turn motivates investors, both domestic and foreign, to make decisions. New NATO members have also recorded an increase in the level of investments in general. For example, the countries that joined NATO in 2004 registered a rise in average participation of gross investments in the GDP from 25% to 31% in the five years after becoming NATO members.

"Businesses wanted Macedonia to become a NATO member, which makes sense. The country will provide an international status, being in the company of the most developed countries. It will be easier for businesses to open branches, establish ties and trade goods after joining NATO. The countries that joined NATO in 2004 also notably increased export of their goods," he said.

A NATO membership also helps reduce risks, which would positively impact the credit rating allowing it to be improved, Minister Tevdovski told MIA. ba/14:35

