Sexual assault referral centre opens in Kumanovo

Kumanovo, 14 July 2018 (MIA) - A sexual assault referral centre was opened Saturday as part of the main hospital in Kumanovo. The centre comes as a result of cross-sector cooperation of the ministries of health, labor and the interior with support provided by the UNDP, UNFPA and the NGO Hera.

After signing the Istanbul Convention, Macedonia will open sexual assault referral centre in Tetovo and Skopje with funds estimated at $400,000 of the UNDP and UNFPA.

Sexual violence victims in the center will be provided with healthcare, legal and psychological aid. There, they will also make their statements to the police and to prosecutors.

This is the first-ever sexual assault referral centre in Macedonia, noted Louisa Vinton.

"In Macedonia, the number of women who decide to report sexual assault is small. National statistics show a small percentage of these crimes, but it doesn't mean that it never happens, it is only under-reported," stated the UNDP Resident Representative to Macedonia.

Elimination of violence against women is a priority of the UN, she said adding that the Macedonian government had ratified the Istanbul Convention, which serves as a legal framework to prevent and combat violence against women.

An operational plan is in the works that will prepare Macedonia in the next five years to offer protection and prevention from all forms of violence against girls and women, according to Labor Minister Mila Carovska.

"We are continuing to make sure that all regions in the country get the basic package of services for every girl, every woman to feel save in their place of residence," Carovska said.

The opening was also attended by Health Minister Venko Filipce, Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski. ba/15:27

