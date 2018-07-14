Interior Minister Spasovski meets Kosovo counterpart Gashi
- Saturday, July 14, 2018 4:16 PM
Skopje, 14 July 2018 (MIA) - Ways to advance police cooperation in order to strengthen the fight against organized crime and to improve the flow of passengers on the borders between Macedonia and Kosovo were discussed Saturday in Skopje by Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski and his Kosovo counterpart Bejtush Gashi.
Minister Spasovski presented the department for internal control and professional standards tasked with detecting unprofessional and illegal acts by police officers and staff at the Ministry of the Interior, it said in a press release.
Also, the ministers agreed in the coming period to organize joint visits and meetings of experts for the purpose of improving the existing cooperation and joining forces to tackle global security threats.
Both ministers concurred that the ministries were fostering successful cooperation at political and operational level. ba/16:16
