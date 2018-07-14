VMRO-DPMNE's Mickovski: SEC formation not to be viewed as separate issue

Prilep, 14 July 2018 (MIA) - The appointment of new members of the State Election Commission (SEC) is part of a package of measures and should not be considered as a separate issue. VMRO-DPMNE will draft an amnesty law and a lot of questions remain unanswered regarding the referendum, according to the opposition leader Hristijan Mickovski.

"The formation of the SEC shouldn't be considered separately. It was part of a larger package. It started with the so called reform-oriented laws, adopted in the spring... Also, the second thing, endorsed by the government, is the adoption of a law on the financing of parties and changes to the law on government that should define those conditions that had been applied for the then-opposition for the 2016 early parliamentary elections. The formation of SEC will follow after all of this," Mickovski told reporters during his visit to Prilep on Saturday.

The VMRO-DPMNE president again denied speculation that his party was using the amnesty law as a blackmail.

"It's no blackmail, the amnesty has been singled out as a separate process," Mickovski said adding VMRO-DPMNE would insist upon its adoption after it was put forward to Parliament.

Asked about the name referendum, he said all options remained open 'until the referendum is called and the referendum question is defined.' ba/16:36

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.