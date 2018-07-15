Macedonia celebrates NATO membership invitation ahead of 'historic' year
- Sunday, July 15, 2018 12:20 PM
Bitola/Skopje, 15 July 2018 (MIA) - Under the slogan "Moving Ahead, Macedonia in the EU and NATO", Macedonia on Saturday celebrated getting the invitation for talks to join NATO.
The celebration, organized by the government in 15 cities across the country, including the capital Skopje, featured concerts by 40 Macedonian music artists, including rock and pop bands, pop singers, hip-hop performers, DJs, etc.
"Macedonia has a reason to celebrate. We have been fulfilling our common strategic goals, our common dreams and hopes. These concerts this evening are an invitation to rally around the coveted strategic objectives of our country - EU and NATO membership - regardless of our political differences," said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev as he was attending the celebration organized in Bitola.
The achievement Macedonia has made in just one year is an accomplishment for all regardless of their political beliefs, according to him. "We have reasons to celebrate and to put ourselves above divisions. Like never before, today we have reasons to come together. Today, I call on all citizens telling them that the forces that divide us are as not as strong as the forces that unite us, i.e. date for the opening of EU talks and the invitation to join NATO. These forces open for us the future," stated Zaev speaking to reporters.
Comparing where the country had been one year ago, he said that Macedonia today was 'a free country where the citizens are given the choice to decide on their own.'
Referring to the opposition, Zaev called for an end to spreading hate, end to division and differences for the benefit of the country and 'the future of our generation and all generations to come.'
Deputy PM and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska, who attended the concert held in Skopje, said that two 'historic' chances had been seized for the country - start for EU negotiations and an invitation to join NATO.
"For years we've had the feeling that we were missing every chance, that bad things were happening to us... Now, we can say that when we are united, when we know what we want, we can move mountains. The feeling today across Macedonia is that the citizens want good news and they want results. We can deliver together," noted Sekerinska.
According to Nikola Dimitrov, a historic year is ahead with many crossroads on the way.
"Whether we are Macedonians, whether we speak Macedonian - we have managed to close all of these questions. This is who we are. And we've managed to build friendships with three countries with which we are sharing delicate relations, historically speaking. Tensions were turned into friendships and as a result, the path to NATO is open and and a major breakthrough is very likely in June 2019 regarding the EU," the Foreign Minister told reporters in Skopje.
All events are financed through the national budget. The exact amount will be made public once all calculations are made, the government has announced.
Concerts took place in Skopje, Bitola, Veles, Gevgelija, Gostivar, Kavadarci, Ohrid, Kumanovo, Kocani, Kicevo, Prilep, Struga, Strumica, Tetovo and Stip. ba/12:18
