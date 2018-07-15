Greece parliament to pass name deal 'without problems', says Kotzias

Athens, 15 July 2018 (MIA) - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias has expressed confidence that the name agreement would get the green light from members of the Greek Parliament, including MPs from the junior coalition partner Independent Greeks.

"The agreement with North Macedonia will be passed in Parliament. But, I want to make this clear - we are aiming at a majority of over 150 votes and that's what we are going to get. It's true that Independent Greek will not vote, but there are MPs from this party who believe that the agreement is good," Kotzias said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The Minister in the interview also spoke about the letters of threats and packages of bullets and dirt with blood sent to him. In this context, asked whether he would go on a walk in Thessaloniki without his security detail, Kotzias said he would, but his bodyguards would never allow it.

Commenting on opinion polls in Greece, which show that a majority of citizens oppose the name deal, the FM said that polls commissioned by the Greek Foreign Ministry painted a different picture.

"Surveys conducted for the Foreign Ministry show that close to 55% oppose the agreement, whereas 37% are in favor. It's a good starting point given the fact that in Parliament the agreement was supported only by the party SYRIZA," stated Minister Kotzias. ba/14:28



