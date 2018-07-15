Infant mortality rate drops: minister

Skopje, 15 July 2018 (MIA) - Infant mortality rate in the first six months of 2018 dropped to 17% after reaching 26% in the first half of last year.

In 2017, 82 premature babies died. This year the total number of premature deaths is 57, Minister of Health Venko Filipce said on Sunday.

"This comes as a result of the government investing in intensive care incubators at the Clinic of Gynecology and Obstetrics, hiring more experts and nurses, etc," Filipce said noting the Ministry would continue to invest in new equipment of the intensive care department in the hospital.

Up to 85% of the deceased infants were born before 32 weeks, sometimes weighting less than 1.5kg. The main factor leading to death is complications with underdeveloped lung and the central nervous system.

"Infant mortality is evidently dropping. There is also a decrease in the mortality rate of infants born 29 week up to 36 weeks, in fact it is doubled compared to last year, " said doctor Liljana Kojic. ba/15:11

###

