PM Zaev: Protecting cultural heritage helps us strengthen identity (video)

Skopje, 15 July 2018 (MIA) - By protecting our cultural heritage, we are strengthening our identity, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Sunday in the village of Galicnik.

Speaking during the festivities of the 45th Galicnik Wedding, Zaev said that cultural heritage was our pride. "To cherish the tradition of the Galicnik Wedding is a strong indicator that we are on the right track."

"A few days ago in Brussels, I was exceptionally proud of the invitation we received for NATO membership and the bright future ahead. Today, I am exceptionally proud of our past, of our cultural and historical heritage we have been celebrating for centuries. And we will keep doing so in the future," he said.

The manifestation Galicnik Wedding, the PM noted, for over four decades has been preserving traditional wedding rituals, original traditional songs and dances and the government will continue to take care of Macedonian traditions.

"Macedonia is being built as one society, as one family for all. It is the permanent benefit that will make Macedonia a country we are all proud of," Zaev said.

PM Zaev is this year's patron of the event.

The beautiful village of Galicnik on Mount Bistra for the 45th time on Saturday and Sunday hosted the Galicnik Wedding, one of the country's most spectacular cultural events.

This year, the bride and groom Tanja Lepceska and Zlatko Dimovski have been picked out of four couples who applied to take part in the festivities.

Visitors have been flocking from all over Macedonia and from abroad to watch more than 30 traditional wedding customs being performed. Over 100 extras take part in the manifestation dressed in traditional clothes.

Galicnik Wedding has been named the best tourist manifestation in 2017 by the Agency for Tourism Promotion. Also, The New York Times and National Geographic called it 'Europe's most traditional wedding festival.' ba/16:14

###

