Name agreement to pass in Greek parliament, says gov't spokesman

Athens, 16 July 2018 (MIA) - It is obvious that the name agreement will pass in the Greek parliament, otherwise we would not have signed it, says government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos, MIA reports from Athens.

In an interview with Greek radio Real FM, Tzanakopoulos explains that the government wants a larger majority "for this important agreement, which closes a 25-year-long issue in the best possible way".

"Independent Greeks have filed a proposal over the need for an enlarged majority of 180 MPs and the motion is on the table. The Greek government expects the referendum outcome and the constitutional revision. As soon as this is completed in a positive way, we will bring the agreement into the parliament and fight for as much larger majority as possible," stresses Tzanakopoulos. ik/13:56

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.