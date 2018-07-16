FinMin expects achievement of 2018 growth projections

Skopje, 16 July 2018 (MIA) - We will achieve the 2018 growth projection, claimed Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski at Monday's session of the Parliament's Committee on Finances and Budget.

MPs discussed and endorsed the 2017 budget financial statement, which will be on the agenda of a plenary session set for Tuesday.

"There was a negative GDP growth rate in the first half of 2017 and we entered the positive zone in the second part of the year. It is difficult to achieve growth after a decade of splurging. We believe that our growth projections will be achieved in 2018 and that Macedonia will enter the growth zone we all expect," said Minister Tevdovski.

He added that the prior authorities led by VMRO-DPMNE had left enormous debts.

"In nominal terms, the public debt tripled, from EUR 1 billion to EUR 4,8 billion, i.e. from 23 percent to 49 percent of the GDP. These are serious debts used for inefficient and unproductive projects," stressed Tevdovski. ik/15:19

