Macedonia to use Italian experiences in forest protection

Skopje, 16 July 2018 (MIA) - Macedonia will use Italian experiences in forest protection and implementation of EU regulations in the field. Italy is one of few countries attaching great importance to environmental crime prevention and resource protection.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy Ljupco Nikolovski stressed that forests in Macedonia are protected by the Constitution, but fires, illegal and non-registered logging represent a big threat to forest resources, often linked to transnational organized crime, defects in institutional controls and ineffective institutions.

"The State Audit Office has recently established that nothing has been done for the forests' protection over the past decade. No legislation, no strategic documents, no investments. Funding of forestry has been reduced to the lowest possible level, institutions and the controlling mechanisms for effective maintenance of forests have been degraded," said Minister Nikolovski.

Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski said crimes related to wood thefts also demonstrate the poor state of affairs in the sector, highlighting the need for more efficient inter-agency cooperation.

Brigade General Donato Monaco said the Italian forest police joined the Carabinieri following institutional reforms, their number now reaching 7,000.

"Data of accredited international organizations show that the problem of forest destruction is a devastating phenomenon on the rise, annually reaching US$ 200 billion. There are also terrorist organizations such as Boko Haram that use revenues from this illegal business. Therefore, it is important to see illegal logging as a new form of crime. We need vision, because forest resources belong to all of us," said Monaco. ik/16:35

