PM Zaev, Australian Ambassador Feeney in farewell meeting

Skopje, 16 July 2018 (MIA) - Opportunities for enhancement of bilateral cooperation, especially in the field of investments and economy, were in the focus of Monday's farewell meeting between Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Australian Ambassador Julia Feeney.

Ambassador Feeney expressed support for Macedonia's integration processes, which open the opportunities for a better life of country's citizens, the Government said in a press release.

"The perspectives that opened following the NATO membership invitation and the announced date for the start of EU accession talks represent a chance for Macedonia's economic development and better living standard. There are numerous investments in the pipeline, meaning more jobs and higher salaries. Macedonia and Australia are tied by the diaspora, but also the excellent friendship. There are prerequisites for development of mutual economic cooperation," said PM Zaev.

Interlocutors also tackled current political developments, with Zaev expecting citizens to give strong support to Macedonia's European and NATO future.

The PM also thanked the ambassador for Australia's principled support in the overhaul of democratic capacities of Macedonia's institutions.

Ambassador Feeney wished Macedonia to develop into a modern society and a good place to live in, reads the press release.

Earlier in the day, Ambassador Feeney also met with Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov. ik/16:58

