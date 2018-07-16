EUR 180,000 for celebration of Macedonia’s NATO membership invitation across the country
Skopje, 16 July 2018 (MIA) – The budget expenditure for celebrating Macedonia’s NATO membership invitation in 15 cities across the country during the weekend is at EUR 179,500, the government said in a press release on Monday.
The government cut down the costs for advertising the event and for transportation of citizens from one to another city.
The event’s organizer was selected on an open call as best bidder (lowest price offer) and only domestic entertainers were engaged to perform, the press release reads.
Under the slogan "Moving Ahead, Macedonia in the EU and NATO", the celebration, organized by the government in 15 cities across the country, including the capital Skopje, featured concerts by 40 Macedonian music artists, including rock and pop bands, pop singers, hip-hop performers, DJs, etc.
Concerts took place in Skopje, Bitola, Veles, Gevgelija, Gostivar, Kavadarci, Ohrid, Kumanovo, Kocani, Kicevo, Prilep, Struga, Strumica, Tetovo and Stip. lk/17:29
