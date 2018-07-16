Football fan group ‘Komiti’ seeks justice for its late member Nikola Sazdovski

Skopje, 16 July 2018 (MIA) – Members and supporters of football fan group ‘Komiti’ took to streets of Skopje late Monday to march in honor of their comrade Nikola Sazdovski (21), who 10 days after being attack by three people, succumbed to injures.

The march is heading to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, where, as the organizers say, the public will be informed about the ‘unsatisfactory’ investigation into the case.

Participants in the march called on relevant institutions to bring the perpetrators to justice and punish them properly. lk/21:38

###

