Hahn visits Skopje to launch screening process for EU accession talks
- Tuesday, July 17, 2018 8:26 AM
Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn pays Tuesday a visit to Skopje to launch the screening process for the EU accession talks.
Commissioner Hahn will attend the 79. Government session on the report over the concept and structure of Macedonia's Union accession negotiations.
Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Commissioner Hahn will hold a joint press conference after the Government session.
In the Parliament, Commissioner Hahn will meet Speaker Talat Xhaferi and VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, as well as address a session of the National Euro-Integration Council.
The screening will include a number of fields, the key being rule of law, judiciary, fight against corruption, security and intelligence services, public administration.
PM Zaev said last week that the Government will have to establish 33 working groups for the 33 negotiating chapters, involving over 1,000 individuals from institutions and the civil society.
The screening is a process assessing the level of a country's preparedness for EU accession negotiations. ik/08:24
