Savvidis denies involvement in Macedonia protests

Athens, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - The group of companies owned by Greece-based Russian businessmen Ivan Savvidis has rejected any involvement in protests in Macedonia, MIA reports from Athens.

The press release by the group relates to the text published by Buzzfeed, which reads that the Russian businessman paid for stoking protests in Macedonia ahead of the referendum on the name agreement and the country's accession to NATO and EU.

"Businessman Ivan Savvidis has no ties or involvement in the activities mentioned in the untrue and utterly slandering text. In the coming hours, we will file a suit against the medium and the authors of these unfounded claims," reads the press release. ik/09:14

