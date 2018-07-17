МИА Лого
Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 

President Ivanov pays official visit to Moldova

Tuesday, July 17, 2018  9:21 AM

Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - President Gjorge Ivanov pays July 17-18 an official visit to the Republic of Moldova.

President Ivanov is scheduled to meet with Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon, Prime Minister Pavel Filip and Parliament Speaker Andrian Candu. ik/09:21

