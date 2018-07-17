Zaev announces leaders' meeting for Wednesday

Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has told a joint press conference with Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn that a leaders' meeting with the opposition over the pending referendum is to take place on Wednesday.

"We all need to be committed and support this process, as the commissioner said, for the well-being of Macedonian citizens, but also because of our EU partners. Therefore, we will most probably hold a leaders' meeting on Wednesday evening in order to speed up the processes regarding Macedonia's preparations for the coming referendum," said PM Zaev.

As he explained, the meeting is set for Wednesday as VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski is set to leave for a trip on Thursday. ik/10:02

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.