Macedonia has no alternative to EU and NATO: PM

Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - Russia should know that Macedonia has no alternative to full-fledged EU and NATO membership. Macedonia wants to foster and enhance cooperation with the Russian Federation, said Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Tuesday.

At a joint press conference with Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, PM Zaev referred to yesterday's reaction of the Russian Embassy over his statement about the financing of protests in Macedonia by Russian businessmen.

"I comment on facts and statements given in reports I have seen. Everyone knows, and so should the Russian Federation, that there is no alternative for the Republic of Macedonia to full-fledged EU and NATO membership. We want to build friendship with all. Macedonia is a small country with friends, because our perspectives would suffer if we had no friends. We have shown this with our neighbors, we are doing the same with the EU and NATO member-states, and we would like this to happen with the rest of the world," stressed Zaev.

He said today's launch of the screening process is a landmark event.

"We are starting the screening process and establishing negotiating groups. We have waited for this since 2005," added Zaev.

The PM urged for commitment to the process, which should further motivate everyone in the society in moving forward on the EU path. ik/10:50

