Key point for Macedonia, no second chance: MEP Vajgl

Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - This is a key point in Macedonia's history and should be seen as the first concrete step towards EU membership, said Ivo Vajgl, Macedonia Rapporteur at the European Parliament, while addressing the Parliament's National Euro-Integration Council on Tuesday.

"This is not a formality, this is a credible chance for progress. EU and NATO membership are historic opportunities for Macedonia, there will be no second chances to solve open issues that burden Macedonia's accession process. No one could imagine a better way of successfully completing the Macedonia-Greece talks," said Vajgl and congratulated the countries' PMs for the deal.

He urged MPs to work together and put the country's interests before partisan ones.

"Parties are players, sometimes you are the winner, others you end up on the losing side, but the country's interest is unique and should involve investments into good will and compromise," stressed Vajgl. ik/13:17

