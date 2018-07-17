Electoral Code changes in Parliament
- Tuesday, July 17, 2018 1:46 PM
Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - The Government has forwarded the Electoral Code changes to the Parliament, says the Speaker's Office.
The Government's proposal will be discussed at Tuesday's plenary session in Parliament. The opposition has reacted over the use of the urgent procedure regarding the amendments.
The changes refer to the appointment of the State Election Commission (SEC) members by a simple majority of 61 votes, instead of a two-third majority.
The changes aim at unblocking the SEC election, in order to launch the preparations for the coming referendum. ik/13:44
