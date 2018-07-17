Osmani: Time for big decisions

Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - This is a time for big decisions. EU and NATO integration is the overlapping point in the country and we have a year ahead of us to prove that we deserve the membership, said Vice Premier for European Affairs and chief negotiator Bujar Osmani on Tuesday.

"This is a time for big decisions, historic decisions, strategic decisions, decisions that will affect us and future generations. It is up to us to decide whether we move forward or backwards. This is a one-time opportunity and we should not miss it," Vice Premier Osmani told a session of the National Euro-Integration Council, attended by Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn and European Parliament Macedonia Rapporteur Ivo Vajgl.

He said all prior governments deserve credit for the success, adding the country has the capacity to complete the accession talks.

"There is no room for skepticism and mistrust. Yes, we can. We can achieve results and successfully administer this process. The time is now, is it up to us. A lot of work lies ahead, but together we are stronger," underlined Osmani. ik/14:23

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.