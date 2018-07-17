MPs vote to fast-track election of SEC members

Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - 62 MPs in the 120-seat Parliament voted in favor of adopting amendments to the Electoral Code referring to the election of members of the State Election Commission in a fast-tracked procedure.

Earlier in the day, the government forwarded the changes to the Electoral Code to be considered in Parliament that foresee SEC members to be elected with a majority of 61 MPs, instead of two-third majority.

In the draft-law, the government points out that the two-third majority needed for election of SEC members according to the Electoral Code 'in spite of the good intention in the process of being created cannot be turned into its own opposite, thus allowing the parliamentary opposition to fully obstruct the decision-making process, i.e. the election of a president, vice president and members of the State Election Commission.'

The appointment of SEC members is a vital issue ahead of the coming referendum in Macedonia over the name agreement between Macedonia and Greece.

The government won't allow the opposition to have the citizens held hostage for partisan interests, government spokesman Mile Bosnjakovski told journalists.

"The lack of responsibility cannot be used by the opposition to hinder expression of the will of the majority of citizens in the country. The citizens of Macedonia will express their will in a free and democratically organized referendum. It's time the opposition showed whether it supports EU and NATO accession or not," Bosnjakovski told a news conference in which he briefed about the proposed changes to the Electoral Code involving the election of members of the State Election Commission (SEC).

The government, he added, leaves room for the parties to reach an agreement at a leaders' meeting, scheduled to take place on Wednesday afternoon.

"We hope the opposition tomorrow at the leaders' meeting will demonstrate willingness, constructiveness and redefine its political conduct - against blockades and for support to the strategic goals of the citizens of Macedonia. ba/17:09

