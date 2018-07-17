Both ruling and opposition parties bear responsibility for Macedonia’s EU-integration process

Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia’s National Council for EU Integration held a session Tuesday, dedicated to the country’s institutional preparedness for the EU accession talks. At the session, also attended by EU Enlargement Negotiations Commissioner Johannes Hahn, members of the council representing the ruling and opposition parties voiced different opinions on the matter.

The Council’s chair and member of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, Nikola Poposki, considers that there is a need for altering the frame of mind in institutions with regards to ‘we are majority and may do whatever we want.’

‘Frequently used argument is that those before us were doing the same. We must stop elaborating what has been done in the past and start thinking about what we shall do tomorrow and beyond. It is possible as Macedonia has a potential to that effect. I believe that we have a privilege to make Macedonia stronger for which both the ruling and opposition parties bear responsibility,’ Poposki said.

The Council’s Vice-chair and member of ruling SDSM, Ivana Tufegic, said that the previous political crisis in Macedonia was exactly a result of the lack of dialogue between the ruling and opposition parties within the institutions, as well as with the civic society. She notified that after 27 April 2017 incidents in the Parliament, all political parties represented at the highest legislative body made serious efforts for advancing the dialogue. lk/15:54

