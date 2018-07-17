Ivanov-Dodon: Macedonia and Moldova to boost economic cooperation

Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia and Moldova have been nourishing friendly relations but should work on advancing the political dialogue and the cooperation between their institutions in order to boost the economic ties, the Presidents of the two countries, Gjorge Ivanov and Igor Dodon respectively, concluded Tuesday in Chisinau.

‘I am glad that Moldova supports our initiative for signing a bilateral agreement on economic cooperation, which means transfer of Macedonia’s experiences with attracting foreign investments,’ Ivanov said.

He notified that the trade exchange between the two countries was symbolic and voiced hope for the future bilateral agreements to make a substantial difference for the better, the President’s Office said in a press release.

Speaking about the steps both countries should made for advancing their economic cooperation, Dodon notified the need of strengthening the ties between the chambers of commerce and industries of the two countries.

During a two-day visit to Moldavia, President Ivanov will also meet Prime Minister Pavel Filip and Parliament Speaker Andrian Candu. lk/16:35

