Ivanov-Dodon: Macedonia and Moldova to boost economic cooperation
- Tuesday, July 17, 2018 4:36 PM
Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) – Macedonia and Moldova have been nourishing friendly relations but should work on advancing the political dialogue and the cooperation between their institutions in order to boost the economic ties, the Presidents of the two countries, Gjorge Ivanov and Igor Dodon respectively, concluded Tuesday in Chisinau.
‘I am glad that Moldova supports our initiative for signing a bilateral agreement on economic cooperation, which means transfer of Macedonia’s experiences with attracting foreign investments,’ Ivanov said.
He notified that the trade exchange between the two countries was symbolic and voiced hope for the future bilateral agreements to make a substantial difference for the better, the President’s Office said in a press release.
Speaking about the steps both countries should made for advancing their economic cooperation, Dodon notified the need of strengthening the ties between the chambers of commerce and industries of the two countries.
During a two-day visit to Moldavia, President Ivanov will also meet Prime Minister Pavel Filip and Parliament Speaker Andrian Candu. lk/16:35
###
All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.
Mosaic
Ticker
- 9:19 PM | World Cup victory boosts French morale, but not Macron's popularity
Winning the soccer World Cup has turned the French, long-time pessimists, into optimists, but has no...
- 8:35 PM | US Deputy Assistant Secretary Marocco meets top officials of Macedonia’s National Committee for preventing violent extremism
Pete Marocco, US Deputy Assistant Secretary and Senior Official for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabi...
- 6:33 PM | Actress Laetitia Casta to shoot scenes on location in Macedonia
French actress and supermodel Laetitia Casta stars in Le Milieu de l'horizon (The Middle Of The Hori...
- 6:24 PM | Obama criticises 'strongman politics' in coded attack on Trump
Barack Obama has made a coded attack on his successor, Donald Trump, attacking “strongman politics” ...
- 6:07 PM | Trump-Putin summit: US president hails meeting amid outcry
S President Donald Trump has hit back after facing fierce criticism over his summit with Russian cou...