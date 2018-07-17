PM Zaev convenes leaders’ meeting for Wednesday at 18:00

Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has scheduled a meeting of leaders of political parties represented at the parliament for tomorrow at 18:00h, the government said Tuesday in a press release.

The significance of the political moment in Macedonia imposes the need of broadening the institutional frame of such leaders’ gatherings to the 1+1 format. Hence the leaders and plus one member of political parties represented at the parliament are invited to attend the meeting on Wednesday, which is to take place in the MPs Club in Skopje.

Earlier today at a joint press conference with EU enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn, Zaev said that a leaders' meeting over the pending referendum was to take place on Wednesday.

"We all need to be committed and support this process, as the commissioner said, for the well-being of Macedonian citizens, but also because of our EU partners. Therefore, we will most probably hold a leaders' meeting on Wednesday evening in order to speed up the processes regarding Macedonia's preparations for the coming referendum," PM Zaev said. lk/17:10

###

