Actress Laetitia Casta to shoot scenes on location in Macedonia
- Tuesday, July 17, 2018 6:33 PM
Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - French actress and supermodel Laetitia Casta stars in Le Milieu de l'horizon (The Middle Of The Horizon), which will be shot in the vicinity of Bitola from July 20 to July 24, it was announced on Tuesday.
The film is directed by Swiss filmmaker Delphine Lehericey and is co-produced by Switzerland and Belgium and backed by Eurimages, said the Skopje-based production company Kino Oko.
It also stars Clémence Poésy, most notably known for her roles in two Harry Potter features, and in the TV shows Gossip Girl, Genius: Picasso, War and Peace, etc.
The film's producers use the benefits of the Film Industry Law to refund finances that are not singled out from the national budget, film producer Robert Naskov said.
"We believe the production will help promote and affirm Macedonia as a destination for shooting movies," Naskov said. ba/18:31
