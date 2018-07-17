US Deputy Assistant Secretary Marocco meets top officials of Macedonia’s National Committee for preventing violent extremism

Skopje, 17 July 2018 (MIA) - Pete Marocco, US Deputy Assistant Secretary and Senior Official for the Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations (CSO), had a meeting Tuesday with Macedonia’s National Coordinator for prevention of violent extremism and fight against terrorism and his deputies, Borce Petrevski, Xheladin Ajvazi and Zlatko Apostolovski respectively.

The talks were focused on initiatives for preventing violent extremism and efforts to strengthen the cooperation in the Western Balkans, as well as the significance of the inter-religious dialogue in Macedonia, the government said in a press release.

Marocco congratulated Macedonia on its efforts to realize the Euro-Atlantic aspirations, commending in particular the agreement with Greece.

Petrevski briefed the US high guest about the ongoing activities and future priorities of the National Committee for preventing violent extremism/countering terrorism.

The Macedonia government, he said, is committed to preventing violent extremism/countering terrorism via coordinated operations and common strategy with its strategic partners – the US, EU and countries of the region. lk/20:34

###

All Rights Reserved.This material may not be stored, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in any form, except with the prior express permission of Macedonian Information Agency.