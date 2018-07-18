Party leaders to meet over referendum preparations

Skopje, 18 July 2018 (MIA) - Prime Minister and SDSM leader Zoran Zaev has invited party leaders having more than one representative in Parliament for a meeting in the Deputies' Club at 18:00h on Wednesday.

"The significance of the political moment in Macedonia imposes the need of broadening the institutional frame of such leaders’ gatherings to the 1+1 format. Hence the leaders and plus one member of political parties represented at the parliament are invited to attend the meeting on Wednesday", the Government said in a press release.

Zaev has invited leaders of VMRO-DPMNE, DUI, two BESA wings, DOM, DPA, Alliance of Albanians, LDP, NSDP and SPM to attend the meeting.

The SDSM leader has scheduled the meeting after opposition VMRO-DPMNE blocked the process of appointing members of the State Election Commission (SEC), which is set to organize the referendum over the name agreement with Greece.

On Tuesday, the Parliament endorsed the need to adopt changes in the Electoral Code by urgent procedure, which stipulate the election of SEC members by a simple majority of 61 votes instead of a two-third majority. ik/08:34

